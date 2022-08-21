WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average of $86.10. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

