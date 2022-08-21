WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. Cowen cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,831.75.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,672.26 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,415.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,448.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,719 shares of company stock valued at $11,629,340 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

