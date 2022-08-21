WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 180.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT stock opened at $189.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.91.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. Susquehanna raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

