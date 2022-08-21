Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Mattel by 407.2% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 224,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 180,216 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $295,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Mattel by 8.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 152,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.23. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Mattel in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Mattel Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.