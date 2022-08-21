WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $85.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.21. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

