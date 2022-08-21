Glenview Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in CarMax were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in CarMax by 25.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Price Performance

CarMax stock opened at $96.27 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

