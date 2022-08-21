Glenview Trust Co Has $580,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $117,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in ANSYS by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in ANSYS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 32.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSYS Stock Performance

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $271.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.97. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.92 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.