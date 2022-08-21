Glenview Trust Co Acquires 760 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $157.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.