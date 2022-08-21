Glenview Trust Co Invests $628,000 in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,538 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in German American Bancorp by 91.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $38.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $43.79.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 29.43%. Analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

GABC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on German American Bancorp to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

