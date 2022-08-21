McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $1,833,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 32.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 56,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 48.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MCK opened at $371.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $193.89 and a twelve month high of $375.23.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at McKesson

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,396 shares of company stock valued at $14,471,365 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Argus cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.62.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

