Glenview Trust Co Purchases 760 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $157.69 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.