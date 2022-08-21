Glenview Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at $136.14 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $108.22 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.88.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $692,701 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

