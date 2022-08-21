Glenview Trust Co Has $686,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Motco acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $113.23 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $153.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 103.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

