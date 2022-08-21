Glenview Trust Co Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,396 shares of company stock valued at $14,471,365 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of MCK stock opened at $371.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.83 and a 200 day moving average of $314.30. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $193.89 and a 52 week high of $375.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
