B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,868,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $476.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $455.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

