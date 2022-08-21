Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,847,000 after purchasing an additional 88,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,404,000 after purchasing an additional 113,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $281,919,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,290 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Down 1.8 %

GLW stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.