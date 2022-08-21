Glenview Trust Co Sells 3,273 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,270 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,756 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV opened at $37.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

