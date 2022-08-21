Glenview Trust Co Has $768,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in American Tower by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1,115.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after buying an additional 58,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.13.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $274.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.75 and a 200-day moving average of $250.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

