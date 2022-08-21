Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 23.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $167,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $167,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $3.07 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $316.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

