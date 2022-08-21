Glenview Trust Co Has $768,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.13.

American Tower stock opened at $274.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $127.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

