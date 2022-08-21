Glenview Trust Co Sells 213 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,329,000 after buying an additional 151,563 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 880,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,219,000 after buying an additional 131,542 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.89. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

