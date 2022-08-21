Glenview Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 51,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 90,928 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $109.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66.

