Glenview Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,613.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont Trading Down 2.5 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.75.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

