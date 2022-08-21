Glenview Trust Co Sells 235 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 88.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $188.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.71.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,798 shares of company stock worth $5,414,583 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

