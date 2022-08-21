Glenview Trust Co Buys 290 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.27 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

