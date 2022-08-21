Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 114.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Match Group were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 181.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.81.

Match Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

Shares of MTCH opened at $61.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 193.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

