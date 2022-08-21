Glenview Trust Co Acquires 3,411 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,177,000 after purchasing an additional 736,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after buying an additional 6,222,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,708,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,457,000 after buying an additional 66,313 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

