Glenview Trust Co Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,767,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,365 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WFC opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

