Glenview Trust Co Has $921,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,938,000 after acquiring an additional 194,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246,454 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,015,000 after acquiring an additional 53,481 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,324,000 after purchasing an additional 56,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

Shares of OKE opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.60. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

