Glenview Trust Co Increases Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 234.6% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,574 shares of company stock worth $2,554,715. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

