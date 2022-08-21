Glenview Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,670,000 after acquiring an additional 178,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSN. Barclays cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $81.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

