Glenview Trust Co Has $1.22 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $127.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 91.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.94. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $128.58.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

