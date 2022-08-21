Glenview Trust Co Sells 330 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $64.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

