IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Position Increased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

NYSE IEX opened at $215.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.44. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

