InterOcean Capital Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $112.15 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $130.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.22.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

