InterOcean Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix Trading Down 1.6 %

NFLX stock opened at $241.16 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.01 and its 200-day moving average is $266.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.