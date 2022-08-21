Glenview Trust Co Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Glenview Trust Co cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,930 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

BA opened at $162.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

