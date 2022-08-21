Glenview Trust Co Acquires Shares of 5,155 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,155 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $299.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The company has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

