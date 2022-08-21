Jennison Associates LLC Buys 37,884 Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,059,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Bridge Investment Group worth $41,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRDG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.27 million and a PE ratio of 10.24. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on BRDG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

