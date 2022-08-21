Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 193,315 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 863,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 193,315 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $42,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 768.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 4.8 %

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Spirit AeroSystems Dividend Announcement

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.00). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.