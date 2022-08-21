Jennison Associates LLC Buys 44,442 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,255,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,442 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $42,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 6.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 65.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in PagerDuty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty Stock Down 6.3 %

NYSE:PD opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $50.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 453,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,291,995.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,012,809.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,369.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,291,995.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,768 shares of company stock worth $6,404,990. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.