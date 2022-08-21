Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock Position Decreased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346,055 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Apollo Global Management worth $44,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 323.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 2.4 %

APO stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,137,400. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

