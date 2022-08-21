Jennison Associates LLC Has $43.65 Million Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,994,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,199 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $43,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 631.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.72. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $25.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

