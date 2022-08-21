Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 22,469 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 873,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,469 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.58% of Rush Enterprises worth $44,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 939,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,854,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RUSHA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.09 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 14.24%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

