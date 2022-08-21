Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,024,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893,509 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $56,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 7.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 142,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 44,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Energy Transfer by 15.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 17,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.90. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

