Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ferrari worth $53,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth $963,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $374,511,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.
Ferrari Stock Performance
NYSE:RACE opened at $207.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.86. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ferrari Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferrari (RACE)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.