Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ferrari worth $53,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth $963,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $374,511,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE:RACE opened at $207.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.86. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferrari Profile

A number of research firms have commented on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.