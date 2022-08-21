Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) SVP Sells $25,132.57 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $25,132.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 278,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,488.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Prasad Gune sold 1,600 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $21,424.00.

UDMY stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. Udemy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UDMY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $16,948,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,908,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Udemy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,481,000. Finally, Naspers Ltd. bought a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,541,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

