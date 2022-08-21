Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) SVP Sells $25,132.57 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $25,132.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 278,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,488.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Prasad Gune also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Prasad Gune sold 1,600 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $21,424.00.
Udemy Price Performance
UDMY stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. Udemy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $16,948,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,908,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Udemy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,481,000. Finally, Naspers Ltd. bought a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,541,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Udemy
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
