Jennison Associates LLC Buys 66,955 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,439,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,955 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.75% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $53,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLMN. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $45,490,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,957 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after acquiring an additional 907,013 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,273,000. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,349,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $27.69.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

