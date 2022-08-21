Jennison Associates LLC Has $54.47 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,984 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.38% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $54,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after buying an additional 60,842 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,392,949. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,392,949. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,248 shares of company stock worth $2,976,380 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.82. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

