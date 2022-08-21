Jennison Associates LLC Buys 46,293 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,506,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,293 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.01% of Cousins Properties worth $60,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,800,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,453,000 after purchasing an additional 720,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,202,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,123,000 after purchasing an additional 430,896 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $14,551,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $14,095,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,161,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,051,000 after purchasing an additional 239,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE CUZ opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

